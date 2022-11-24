Fistral Beach in Newquay will host renowned British and international artists for a long weekend in August that promises sun, sea, surfing and of course, live music. The full line-up has not yet been announced, but the initial acts and headliners are sure to bring in a crowd.

It’s time to start thinking about next summer’s festival season. Cornwall’s favourite live music event, Boardmasters, is back and tickets go on sale very soon.

Boardmasters 2023 will run from 9th – 13th August and offers a host of different day, weekend and camping ticket alternatives.

Read on to discover the confirmed line-up for Boardmasters 2023 and how to get your hands on tickets for one of the hottest music festivals of the year.

Who is on the line-up for Boardmasters 2023?

Liam Gallagher performs. Getty Images

Boardmasters have confirmed that Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine are set to headline the festival, with many more acts set to join them.

Music fans will be able to see artists such as Little Simz, Example and Four Tet perform, while Dylan, Cassyette, Kid Kapichi, Jocstrap, Connie Constance, Gwenno, Katachafire, Gretel Hanlyn and Wunderhorse take to the smaller stages.

Alongside the stellar sounds and picturesque views, there will also be a host of DJs on hand to keep the vibes high throughout the weekend including Ben Nicky, Dimension, Kanine, Kings of the Rollers, INJA, Paul Woolford B2B Danny Howard, TSHA, Belters only and Charlie Tee.

The poster teases that “hundreds” more acts will be announced in the coming months.

How to get tickets for Boardmasters 2023

The first wave of tickets for Boardmasters 2023 on sale at 10am on Friday 25th November.

The pre-sale opens to subscribers a day earlier on Thursday 24th November at 10am. Boardmasters had over 70,000 sign-ups to their presale, so if you’re desperate to attend, make sure to have your browser ready as soon as booking opens.

Prices start at £199 for a festival ticket with camping from Wednesday to Monday, with VIP camping on offer from £279. As the tiers of the ticket increase, so does the price.

A three-day festival ticket without camping will set music fans back £185 and don’t forget to also book parking or a coach to get into Trebelsue Farm in Watergate Bay.

