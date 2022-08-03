Mixing guitar band pop with indie rock, the Stockport five-piece are best known for their smash hit Charlemagne, which has been streamed over 77m times on Spotify. They've also had huge success with their studio albums, with three of the four hitting the top of the UK album charts.

Blossoms are departing on a huge UK tour and are set to play at some of the country's best venues. Here's how you get tickets and see them live.

Buy Blossoms tour tickets on Ticketmaster

April 2022's Ribbon Around the Bomb is the group's most recent album release and as such is likely to feature prominently in the upcoming tour, alongside some of their older material.

If you can't wait to see them perform live and in the flesh then read on for our complete guide to getting tickets for the Blossoms UK 2022 tour.

When do Blossoms UK 2022 tour tickets go on sale?

An O2 Priority pre-sale is taking place currently, having started this morning (Wednesday 3rd August) at 9am. That will run until 8am on Friday 5th August.

The general sale begins on Friday at 9am.

We'd recommend getting yourself onto the Ticketmaster site ahead of that 9am start time to guarantee yourself a place in the queue, as these tickets could be in high demand.

How to get Blossoms UK 2022 tour tickets today

Blossoms play live at Glastonbury via Getty

When the general sale begins on Friday at 9am, simply head to Ticketmaster and select the show and venue that suits you.

Again, it's worth reiterating that it's best to be there a few minutes before the sale actually begins.

Here is a full list of the Blossoms UK dates and venues:

