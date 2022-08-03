Blossoms UK 2022 tour ticket presale now live, plus UK dates and venues
Here's how you can get your hands on tickets to see Blossoms live as they tour some of the UK's best venues.
Blossoms are departing on a huge UK tour and are set to play at some of the country's best venues. Here's how you get tickets and see them live.
Mixing guitar band pop with indie rock, the Stockport five-piece are best known for their smash hit Charlemagne, which has been streamed over 77m times on Spotify. They've also had huge success with their studio albums, with three of the four hitting the top of the UK album charts.
April 2022's Ribbon Around the Bomb is the group's most recent album release and as such is likely to feature prominently in the upcoming tour, alongside some of their older material.
If you can't wait to see them perform live and in the flesh then read on for our complete guide to getting tickets for the Blossoms UK 2022 tour.
When do Blossoms UK 2022 tour tickets go on sale?
An O2 Priority pre-sale is taking place currently, having started this morning (Wednesday 3rd August) at 9am. That will run until 8am on Friday 5th August.
The general sale begins on Friday at 9am.
We'd recommend getting yourself onto the Ticketmaster site ahead of that 9am start time to guarantee yourself a place in the queue, as these tickets could be in high demand.
How to get Blossoms UK 2022 tour tickets today
When the general sale begins on Friday at 9am, simply head to Ticketmaster and select the show and venue that suits you.
Again, it's worth reiterating that it's best to be there a few minutes before the sale actually begins.
Here is a full list of the Blossoms UK dates and venues:
- November 11th, Bristol – O2 Academy
- November 12th, Nottingham – Rock City
- November 13th, Aylesbury – Waterside Theatre
- November 15th, Cambridge – Corn Exchange
- November 16th, Portsmouth – Guildhall
- November 18th, Exeter University – Great Hall
- November 19th, Bournemouth – O2 Academy
- November 20th, Newcastle – O2 City Hall
- November 22nd, Glasgow – O2 Academy
- November 23rd, Edinburgh – O2 Academy
- November 25th, Doncaster – Dome
- November 26th, Cardiff University – Great Hall
- November 27th, Liverpool University – The Mountford Hall
- November 29th, Birmingham – O2 Academy
- November 30th, Norwich – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA
- December 2nd, Brighton – Dome
- December 3rd, London – O2 Academy Brixton
- December 5th, Belfast – The Telegraph Building
- December 6th, Dublin – Olympia Theatre
- December 8th, Manchester – O2 Apollo
- December 9th, Manchester – O2 Apollo
