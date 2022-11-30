Fronted by iconic vocalist Debbie Harry, the band is best known for songs like Heart of Glass, Atomic, Call Me, Hangin' on the Telephone and One Way or Another. Harry will appear alongside bandmates Chris Stein, Clem Burke, Matt Katz-Bohen and former Sex Pistols member Glen Matlock.

Blondie is performing at two iconic outdoor UK venues next year – Cardiff Castle and Scarborough Open Air Theatre – and here's how you can get presale tickets today.

Originally founded in 1974 in New York, Blondie still has a huge following thanks to Harry's distinctive vocals and the band's energetic stylings. Now, UK fans have an amazing chance to see them live at some of the nation's top venues.

Buy Blondie tickets at Ticketmaster

When is Blondie performing in Cardiff and Scarborough?

Blondie has just announced they will be performing at Cardiff Castle on 16th June 2023 and at Scarborough Open Air Theatre later in the month on 22nd June 2023.

The band is already playing a number of other UK venues including Malahide Castle alongside Sting in June.

Here is a full list of all the UK dates and venues Blondie is playing in 2023:

When do Blondie tickets go on sale in the UK?

Tickets for a number of UK shows are already on sale. However, tickets for the newly announced Cardiff and Scarborough shows went on sale this morning (Wednesday 30th November).

These are Barclaycard and artist presale tickets being sold at Ticketmaster, with the general sale beginning this Friday, 2nd December, at 9am.

How to get tickets for the Blondie UK tour

We recommend getting onto the Ticketmaster site before the start time of whichever sale you're targeting.

If you're eligible for a presale event, this is – of course – the best way to beat the queue. However, getting onto the site in a timely fashion before the general sale can be a good way to secure tickets as you'll be nearer the front of the queue when the sale begins.

