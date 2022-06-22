The UK and Ireland-wide tour will kick off in Leeds on 5th November and will finish in Bournemouth on the 15th of the same month. But not before stopping at venues in Glasgow, Dublin, Belfast, Birmingham, London, and Cardiff.

Fresh off the Main Stage at this year’s Download Festival, alt-rock band Biffy Clyro has announced an arena tour for later this year.

Expect to hear some of Biffy Clyro’s biggest hits, like A Hunger In Your Haunt, Mountains, and Many of Horror. One of the RadioTimes.com team remembers hearing that last song on MTV Rocks over ten years ago, and has been a fan of the Scottish rock band ever since.

Biffy Clyro will be joined by modern metal band, Architects, for the entire leg of the tour.

About the tour, Biffy Clyro have said: "It's been way too long... We are so excited to announce our tour of UK/Ireland this November and over the moon to have Architects join us on what is going to be a very special tour. You will not want to miss it."

It’s set to be an exciting November for Biffy Clyro fans.

Buy tickets for Biffy Clyro UK and Ireland tour at Ticketmaster

Biffy Clyro 2022 tour: when and where are the UK shows?

Biffy Clyro will be travelling up and down the UK and Ireland this autumn to bless our ears with some of the best modern rock music around at the moment. In our humble opinion.

Here is a full list of UK and Ireland dates and venues for the 2022 tour:

How to get tickets to Biffy Clyro’s 2022 tour

Presale tickets are now live. These are exclusively for O2 and Three customers, along with anyone who bought the band's album. For general release, it’s 9am on Friday 24th June.

