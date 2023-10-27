Nowadays, Bear Grylls has an OBE, a children’s book series and dozens of TV shows to his name – including Netflix specials like You vs Wild and the much loved reality series The Island with Bear Grylls – and he’s getting ready to share all his knowledge with you.

Next April, the adventurer will be coming to cities across the UK with his Never Give Up tour. Over seven shows, Grylls will be sharing stories, hair-raising images, and never-before-seen videos from throughout his incredible career.

The scout will be detailing the remarkable recovery that followed a near-fatal parachute accident which left him with a broken back, while also covering the lessons he’s learnt from surviving in the wild.

Ultimately however, Grylls will be bringing forth his trademark optimism and talking about the importance of courage, kindness and never giving up.

So, if you’d like to see Bear Grylls live, here’s how you can get tickets.

Buy Bear Grylls tickets at Ticketmaster

Next spring, Bear Grylls will be trekking to seven venues across the UK (not literally, although we wouldn’t put it past him). The adventurer will be kicking things off at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow before wending his way down to London and wrapping up at the OVO Arena Wembley.

Here’s the full list of dates and venues for you:

How much do Bear Grylls tickets cost?

Tickets will start at around £41 each and go up depending on which venue you choose.

How to get Bear Grylls: Never Give Up tickets

Tickets will go live today (Friday, 27th October) at 10am.

Tickets are available at Live Nation and Ticketmaster, although there might be queues across both so you’ll have to bear with (sorry couldn’t resist).

Buy Bear Grylls tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get tickets to the Bear Grylls adventure

Virgin Experience Days

If you don’t fancy going to see Bear Grylls, how about you be him?

At the Bear Grylls Adventure you can take on tasks and challenges that will push you to the limit like never before.

From climbing and archery to indoor skydiving and swimming with live sharks, this is the chance to unlock your inner adventurer.

You can find the Bear Grylls Adventure at the NEC in Birmingham and tickets start at just £16 per person, although the price will depend on the activity you choose.

Get Bear Grylls Adventure tickets from £16 at Bear Grylls Adventure

