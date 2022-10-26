Following the success of Back to the Future: The Musical , Marty McFly fans are now being spoiled with a new Back to the Future experience.

A Back to the Future exhibition is coming to London this November, and tickets are available now.

Opening next month, the Back In Time Exhibition is one of the biggest collections of Back to the Future items. Tickets start at only £12 and include photo opportunities with hoverboards, in Lou's Cafe and with the time machine itself.

What is the Back In Time Exhibition?

The Back In Time Exhibition is the largest collection of Back to the Future memorabilia in Europe, showcasing over 70 original items used during the production of the trilogy.

At the exhibition, you'll be able to sit inside a certified replica of the DeLorean Time Machine, get an insight into what happened behind the scenes and watch interviews with the likes of Michael J Fox and Steven Spielberg.

Where in London is the Back In Time Exhibition?

The Back In Time Exhibition is at Hawley Wharf in Camden Market.

The nearest underground stations are Camden Road (Overground), Camden Town (Northern) and Chalk Farm (Northern).

If you want to make a full weekend of it, we recommend going to see the Back to the Future musical, too. The musical is at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End and ticket prices start at only £19.55.

Buy Back to the Future: The Muscial tickets from £19.55 at London Theatre Direct

How to get tickets to the Back In Time Exhibition

Tickets for the Back In Time Exhibition went on sale today (Wednesday 26th October) at Fever.

Prices start at £12, with dates available from November 2022.

