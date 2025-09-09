This year, Jannik Sinner took the trophy after beating Alexander Zverev across three sets, while USA's Madison Keys beat defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in a tight 2-1 match. It also happened to be memorable for hosting the first Australian Open Pickleball slam with a prize pot of $100 000 AUD.

So now with the US Open all wrapped up its time to get planning for the 2026 tennis season, and what better way to start it than with a trip in the Australian summer?

Here's how you can get tickets to the 2026 Australian Open.

When is the Australian Open 2026?

The Australian Open runs from Monday 12th January to Sunday 1st February 2026.

The first of these weeks – Opening Week – is made up of qualifying, charity matches, open practice sessions and the Kids Tennis Day.

But from Sunday 18th February the main draw starts with 128 players competing across four rounds, before whittling down to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. The Women's Final will take place on Saturday 31st January and the Men's on Sunday 1st January.

When do Australian Open 2026 tickets go on sale?

Standard Ground Pass tickets and stadium seats for the Australian Open will go on sale on Tuesday 7th October.

Check out Australian Open standard tickets here

However you can already buy hospitality packages from the AO ticketing site and official partner P1 Travel. These packages start from $530 AUD (so roughly £258) and include luxury food and drinks options such as roving canapés and three-course meals, plus extra live entertainment and a prime seat in the Rod Laver Arena.

How much do Australian Open tickets cost?

Tickets for next year's Australian Open started at $35 for Grounds Passes and $75 for seats in the Rod Laver Arena. However, this largely depends on which day and matches you book, as obviously the closer you get to the final, the more expensive they are.

What are the best tickets to buy for the Australian Open?

The most cost-effective option for sure is to buy Ground Pass tickets as these allow you to access the great atmosphere of the tournament and enjoy games on the outdoor courts with unreserved seating. However, if you're desperate to be in one of the main arenas such as the Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, or John Cain Arena, your best option is to go for seating in the Upper Tier, as this will be cheaper and still have a great view of the action.

That being said, if you want to turn your visit into something of an event and fully immersive yourself in all the Aussie Open has to offer, hospitality is a great choice as it offers you a premium view of the match as well as somewhere comfortable to relax and eat throughout the day.

How to get to the Australian Open from the UK

The Australian Open takes place in Melbourne, the coastal capital of Australian state Victoria. If you're planning on travelling over, we'd suggest looking at packages from Expedia and Lastminute.com as these usually have the lowest overall prices, although you can also find more high-end packages at British Airways.

