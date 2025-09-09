How to get Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine tour tickets as first US pre-sale goes live
Ariana Grande is returning to the stage for her first tour in seven years.
The Good Witch herself, Ariana Grande, is heading out on her first tour in seven years next summer.
The pop star's Eternal Sunshine tour will hit nine North American cities in June 2026 before heading to London for five nights in August.
This new tour bears the same name as her last studio album which came out in March 2024, although this has more recently been added to with the reissue of Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead.
Since her last tour in 2019, Grande has of course gone on to star in the Wicked movie as Glinda, earning her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Oscars, and will soon appear in the sequel Wicked: For Good, this December.
If you want to see the Thank U, Next singer live, here's how you can get tickets to the tour next summer.
Jump to:
- What are Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine US tour dates?
- When is the Ariana Grande US tour pre-sale?
- How to get Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine tour tickets
- What are Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine UK tour dates
- When do Ariana Grande UK tour tickets go on sale?
What are Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine North American tour dates?
Grande is spreading her US and Canada dates across three months, here's the full list.
- June 6th 2026 – Oakland CA, Oakland Arena
- June 9th 2026 – Oakland CA, Oakland Arena
- Jun 13th 2026 – Los Angeles CA, Crypto.com Arena
- June 14th 2026 – Los Angeles CA, Crypto.com Arena
- June 17 2026 – Los Angeles CA, Kia Forum
- June 19 2026 – Los Angeles CA, Kia Forum
- June 24 2026 – Austin TX, Moody Center
- June 26 2026 – Austin TX, Moody Center
- June 30 2026 – Sunrise FL, Amerant Bank Arena
- July 2nd 2026 – Sunrise FL, Amerant Bank Arena
- July 6th 2026 – Atlanta GA, State Farm Arena
- July 8th 2026 – Atlanta GA, State Farm Arena
- July 12th 2026 – Brooklyn NY, Barclays Center
- July 13th 2026 – Brooklyn NY, Barclays Center
- July 16th 2026 – Brooklyn NY, Barclays Center
- July 18th 2026 – Brooklyn NY, Barclays Center
- July 22nd 2026 – Boston MA, TD Garden
- July 24th 2026 – Boston MA, TD Garden
- July 28th 2026 – Montreal QC, Centre Bell
- July 30th 2026 – Montreal QC, Centre Bell
- August 3rd 2026 – Chicago IL, United Center
- August 5th 2026 – Chicago IL, United Center
When is the Ariana Grande US tour pre-sale?
Pre-sale goes live on Tuesday September 9th at 10am (local time) for anyone who already signed up to the artist pre-sale before September 7th.
You won't need a code, access is tied to your Ticketmaster account so as long as you've already signed up you'll be able to join the sale.
How to get Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine tour tickets
North American general sale goes live at 10am (local time) on Wednesday September 10th.
For a few extra tips, check out how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Ariana Grande tour tickets at Ticketmaster
What are Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine UK tour dates?
Grande is heading to the UK for just five dates at London's O2 Arena.
- August 15th 2026 – London, The O2
- August 16th 2026 – London, The O2
- August 19th 2026 – London, The O2
- August 20th 2026 – London, The O2
- August 23rd 2026 – London, The O2
When do Ariana Grande UK tour tickets go on sale?
Pre-sale tickets in the UK go live on Tuesday September 16th at 10am, this is for the artist pre-sale and for O2 Priority Members.
General sale will go live at 10am on Thursday September 18.
You can find tickets at Ticketmaster UK or the O2's official ticketing service, AXS.
Buy Ariana Grande UK tour tickets at Ticketmaster
For more of the top artists touring the , check out our roundup of the best concerts and tours 2025. Did you know that there's still time to get last-minute Coldplay tickets? Don't forget to check out how to get Wimbledon tickets.