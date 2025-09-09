This new tour bears the same name as her last studio album which came out in March 2024, although this has more recently been added to with the reissue of Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead.

Since her last tour in 2019, Grande has of course gone on to star in the Wicked movie as Glinda, earning her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Oscars, and will soon appear in the sequel Wicked: For Good, this December.

If you want to see the Thank U, Next singer live, here's how you can get tickets to the tour next summer.

Grande is spreading her US and Canada dates across three months, here's the full list.

When is the Ariana Grande US tour pre-sale?

Pre-sale goes live on Tuesday September 9th at 10am (local time) for anyone who already signed up to the artist pre-sale before September 7th.

You won't need a code, access is tied to your Ticketmaster account so as long as you've already signed up you'll be able to join the sale.

How to get Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine tour tickets

North American general sale goes live at 10am (local time) on Wednesday September 10th.

For a few extra tips, check out how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Ariana Grande tour tickets at Ticketmaster

Grande is heading to the UK for just five dates at London's O2 Arena.

When do Ariana Grande UK tour tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets in the UK go live on Tuesday September 16th at 10am, this is for the artist pre-sale and for O2 Priority Members.

General sale will go live at 10am on Thursday September 18.

You can find tickets at Ticketmaster UK or the O2's official ticketing service, AXS.

Buy Ariana Grande UK tour tickets at Ticketmaster

