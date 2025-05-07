Best known for her roles in The Danish Girl – for which she earned an Academy Award – as well as Ex Machina and the 2018 Tomb Raider remake, Vikander will play Ellida, a young woman desperate to break away from her predictable life with well-off doctor Edward (Lincoln).

Director Simon Stone said: "Alicia was born to play this role. She grew up watching Ibsen in his original language. His myths course through her veins. She’s totally mesmerising to watch inhabit a character. The truth emanates from her.

"At a young age, she’s already built an impressive career of emotionally and physically astonishing performances. Theatre audiences now have the chance to soak up that unique talent live."

Vikander added: "I’m so excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Simon and Andrew. Ibsen was one of the first playwrights I was introduced to, and his plays have always spoken to me on a deeply personal level, so it felt right that The Lady from the Sea should be my theatre debut."

Lincoln, meanwhile, is making his return to the stage since playing Ebenezer Scrooge at the Old Vic in 2020, and since the comeback of his internationally famous character Rick Grimes in the Walking Dead spin-off The Ones Who Live.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Bridge Theatre with The Lady from the Sea this autumn.

"Simon Stone’s Yerma with Billie Piper and the rest of the astonishing cast was one of the greatest plays I’ve seen in years and reminded me of why I became an actor. So to be able to be back on stage alongside Alicia Vikander, with Simon’s direction, writing and all-round brilliance was too irresistible an opportunity to miss.”

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When and where can I see The Lady from the Sea?

Lincoln and Vikander will star in The Lady from the Sea from 18th September to 8th November 2025 at Bridge Theatre.

This lands between the theatre's two other high profile runs of Into the Woods and A Midsummer Night's Dream.

How to get The Lady from the Sea tickets

Tickets will go on sale from Tuesday 13th May, but for now you can take a look at the Bridge Theatre's other upcoming shows at TodayTix.

Ad

You can also take a look at the best West End shows and our Great Gatsby review.