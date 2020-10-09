Eric Clapton VIP tickets go on presale: how to get yours

Unless you were lucky enough to see a live band in the very early part of 2020, you likely will have gone the whole year without going to a gig at all – and let’s face it, watching concerts at home is just not the same.

Well, with a somewhat optimistic eye, venues and stars are starting to announce comeback shows for 2021 so, all being well, we should not have to wait too long into next year to get the live music scene up and running again.

Little Mix, for example, have already announced they have a tour ready to go, and now the one and only Eric Clapton will be stepping out in front of a crowd to belt out some of his beloved hits.

So if you are a fan, now is your chance to hear such classics as I Shot the Sheriff, Wonderful Tonight, Layla, Tears of Heaven and many more.

When are the Eric Clapton gigs?

Eric is set to take to the stage again in May 2021 for three nights of shows at The Royal Albert Hall – 14th, 17th and 18th May to be precise!

What’s included with the VIP package?

According to AXS, the VIP package for a private box includes champagne and other drinks, luxury canapés and hot and cold bowl food and a souvenir programme. Every two Second Tier boxes will share their own private waiter.

Alternatively, AXS says that the ‘VIP Experience’ stalls reception package includes a VIP seat in the stalls, a pre-show standing reception at the Royal Albert Hall with canapés and hot and cold bowl food, unlimited red and white wines, bottled beer and soft cocktails from the bar and a souvenir programme.

Be sure to check the information on Ticketmaster to be certain of what’s included with your VIP package.

When do Eric Clapton tickets go on sale?

The pre-sale launches today, Friday 9th October at 10am.

Which UK venue will Eric Clapton play at in 2021?

Just the one venue in the space of six days for this batch of shows – all at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The hall is a home away from home for Clapton, he has already played there 200 times and even celebrated his big 50th there! Here are the details you need for the VIP packages:

