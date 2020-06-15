Isle of Wight Festival tickets go on sale – how to get yours

This summer may not be as we expected, but festival fans can rejoice with the Isle of Wight Festival set to return this time next year.

The popular music festival will take place on the weekend of June 17th to June 20th, 2021 at Seaclose Park, Newport. Below, find out how to get your hands on Isle of Wight Festival tickets, how much they cost, and who you can watch perform.

How to get tickets for the Isle of Wight Festival 2021

Tickets are on sale now for the Isle of Wight Festival 2021. You can buy tickets from Ticketmaster – there are payment plans available to help spread the cost.

What ticket types are available at the Isle of Wight Festival?

Weekend tickets (from £185) – get access from Thursday 17th June until 2pm on Monday 21st June. Weekend tickets permit unlimited re-access. There are showers, loos, bars and food stands throughout the campsite. Buy tickets on Ticketmaster

Who’s headlining the Isle of Wight Festival 2021?

The line-up has been revealed and includes names such as Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol and Duran Duran, among other headliners.

Isle of Wight Festival 2021 Line-Up

Thursday Isle of Wight Festival 2021 Line-Up

Big Top stage acts:

Happy Mondays

Foor

Natasha Bedingfield

Are You Experienced

Friday Isle of Wight Festival 2021 Line-Up

Mainstage headliners:

Lionel Ritchie

Lewis Capaldi

Other mainstage acts:

Jess Glynne

Becky Hill

You Me At Six

Lona

Big Top stage acts:

Primal Scream

Shed Seven

Sigma (DJ set)

Joy Crookes

The Snuts

Donna Missal

Saturday Isle of Wight Festival 2021 Line-Up

Mainstage headliners:

Snow Patrol

Pete Tong

Other mainstage acts:

Sam Fender

James Arthur

All Saints

Lightning Seeds

Roachford

Rothwell

Asylums

Big Top stage acts:

Kaiser Chiefs

Example

Sam Feldt

Maxïmo Park

The Manor

Ella Henderson

Dylan John Thomas

Rebecca Hurn

Sunday Isle of Wight Festival 2021 Line-Up

Mainstage headliners:

Duran Duran

Other mainstage acts:

The Script

Supergrass

Carly Rae Jepsen

James Vincent McMorrow

Seasick Steve

Megan McKenna

Big Top stage acts:

Razorlight

Mavis Staples

Maisie Peters

The Alarm

New Rules

Lyra

Balcony

