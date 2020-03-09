Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Going Out
  3. Tickets
  4. BTS announce 2020 UK tour – how to get tickets
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

BTS announce 2020 UK tour – how to get tickets

The band will tour their Map of the Soul show worldwide

BTS performance

The superstar South Korean boyband BTS have announced their latest run of worldwide performances.

Advertisement

The band’s Map of the Soul tour follows their fourth studio album of the same name and will come to the UK and Europe this summer for a limited number of shows.

BTS, which consists of seven members (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook), have built a loyal following of fans across the globe since their debut in 2013.

On their official Instagram account, BTS (which stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene”),  shared promotional material for the tour with more than 23 million followers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tour and how to get your tickets.

When is the BTS 2020 UK tour?

The band will kick off its worldwide tour in the US in April and finish this September in Japan.

The seven will be in the UK for two nights only, performing in London on 3rd and 4th July 2020.

How to get BTS UK tour tickets in 2020

Tickets are available through official vendor Ticketmaster. There is an early presale plus a general release two days later.

When do BTS 2020 UK tour tickets go on sale?

There is an ARMY (the collective name for the band’s fanbase) membership presale launching at 8am on Wednesday 18th March.

General tickets will be going on sale from 8am on Friday 20th March.

Get tickets now

Which UK venues will BTS tour in 2020?

  • 3 July 2020: Twickenham Stadium, London – get tickets
  • 4 July 2020: Twickenham Stadium, London – get tickets
Advertisement

Which European venues will BTS tour in 2020?

  • 11 July 2020: Olympiastadion Berlin, Berlin, Germany – get tickets
  • 12 July: Olympiastadion Berlin, Berlin, Germany – get tickets
  • 17 July: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain – get tickets
  • 18 July: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain – get tickets

Tags

Teddy Duvet Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get up to 55% off a super-soft teddy duvet set!

Stay cosy all winter long with irresistibly snug bedding from Rapport Home Furnishings

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: (L-R) Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform during the “Hella Mega Tour” announcement show at Whisky a Go Go on September 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation)

How to buy tickets for the Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer Mega Tour

WANTAGH, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Roger Daltrey of The Who performs onstage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on September 15, 2019 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

How to buy tickets for The Who: The Moving On! Tour live in the UK 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: (L-R) Jimin and Jungkook of BTS perform on

K-pop superstars BTS wow Britain’s Got Talent audience with show-stopping live performance

The Weeknd tour

How to get The Weeknd’s 2020 UK After Hours tour tickets – dates and venues