Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Going Out
  3. Tickets
  4. Alanis Morissette 2020 UK tour dates and tickets as she celebrates Jagged Little Pill album’s 25th anniversary

Alanis Morissette 2020 UK tour dates and tickets as she celebrates Jagged Little Pill album’s 25th anniversary

Singer Alanis Morissette is touring globally to celebrate the anniversary of her Jagged Little Pill album - here's how to get tickets to her UK gigs

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette announced dates and venues for her upcoming tour with tickets now on sale.

Advertisement

The singer is set to take to the road to mark the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill.

Morissette will perform hits from the album including the title track, Ironic, You Oughta Know and All I Really Want in an acoustic set.

The album top charts globally at the time and is said to have inspired the next generations of songwriters including Taylor Swift and Katy Perry and has even been turned into a musical that made its Broadway debut in New York City last year.

Buy tickets to Alanis Morissette’s tour here

How to get tickets to Alanis Morissette’s tour

Tickets are already on sale at ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Alanis Morissette UK tour dates

Tags

graze snack boxes

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get your first Graze box free!

Receive perfectly portioned snacks delivered straight to your door

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Kelly Jones of Stereophonics

How to buy tickets for Stereophonics live in the UK 2020

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: (L-R) Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform during the “Hella Mega Tour” announcement show at Whisky a Go Go on September 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation)

How to buy tickets for the Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer Mega Tour

Latitude festival stage

Latitude festival 2020 line-up and how to get tickets

WANTAGH, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Roger Daltrey of The Who performs onstage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on September 15, 2019 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

How to buy tickets for The Who: The Moving On! Tour live in the UK 2020