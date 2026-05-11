A brand-new Beatles fan experience is coming to life in 2027 at one of the band's most infamous London locations.

Ad

3 Savile Row, the setting for The Beatles’ final public performance, is opening its doors for the first-ever 'official fan destination'.

The Mayfair building is a key part of Beatles history having been the recording studio for Let It Be, one of the earliest headquarters for the group's company Apple Corps Ltd’s, and where they held their iconic rooftop concert on 30 January 1969.

Now, the venue is being turned into a unique exhibition: The Beatles at 3 Savile Row. This experience will feature seven floors of never-seen-before material from Apple Corps’ extensive archives, rotating exhibitions, a fan store, and the recreation of the original studio where Let it Be was recorded.

Fans will also be able to go onto the iconic rooftop where their final concert was held.

The Beatles on top of 3 Savile Row. Apple Corps Ltd

Following the announcement Paul McCartney said: “It was such a trip to get back to 3 Savile Row recently and have a look around. There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop. The team have put together some really impressive plans and I’m excited for people to see it when it’s ready."

While Ringo Starr said: “Wow, it’s like coming home.”

Apple Corps’s CEO Tom Greene said the company was coming back to it's "spiritual home," commenting: "We’re thrilled to bring Apple Corps back to its spiritual home and give The Beatles fans something truly special. Every single day, fans are taking pictures of the outside of 3 Savile Row – but next year they can go in and explore."

Details about the event are still under wraps including its opening date and how to buy tickets. What we do know is you can now register for ticketing info at the official website.

This news joins the announcement of not one, but two Beatles on-screen adaptations are coming in the next few years.

On the big screen we have four films on the way from Sam Mendes, with each one centred on a different member of the band, meanwhile the TV drama series Hamburg Days, about the band's formative years, has just begun filming.

The six-part series will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK, and has been inspired by German artist Klaus Voormann's autobiography.

The synopsis for the series reads: "Hamburg Days is set in the 1960s, in the smoke-filled clubs of Hamburg's St Pauli red-light district, where an inexperienced young rock ‘n’ roll band from Liverpool collide with two young artists, Klaus Voormann and Astrid Kirchherr."

Ad

Head to our Going Out section for exclusive interviews with West End stars, like why Elaine Paige would never return to the West End and Rachel Zegler on the Evita balcony scene.