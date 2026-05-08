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With fuel shortages and travel chaos warnings, this 10-minute insurance check could save your summer holiday
Ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the risk of fuel shortages are already causing some disruption to flights, leaving many holidaymakers unsure whether their summer plans are safe.
Published: Friday, 8 May 2026 at 9:30 am
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