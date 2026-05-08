If you’ve already booked a trip, you may be wondering what happens if your flight is cancelled, or whether your travel insurance will cover any losses. It’s important to understand exactly what protection you have so you’re prepared for every eventuality.

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Olle Pettersson, personal finance expert at finance information site Finansplassen, said "Most people spend more time comparing flight prices than understanding what protects them if something goes wrong. Ten minutes with your policy document before you book could save you thousands, and right now, with the situation in the Middle East still unpredictable and disruption continuing to ripple through global aviation, that ten minutes has never been more worth it."

Here's what you need to know.

Will I get my money back if my flight is cancelled due to fuel shortages?

If your flight is cancelled, the airline you booked with is responsible for offering you either a replacement flight, or a full refund. This applies regardless of the reason for the cancellation, including fuel shortages.

However, any compensation beyond a refund is unlikely if the disruption is caused by extraordinary circumstances, such as the current conflict.

Most travel insurance policies will exclude any losses arising from war as this is considered outside their control, so it’s unlikely that any disruption to your holiday caused by the conflict will be covered.

However, a spokesman for the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said: “Travel insurance policies can vary significantly, and insurers may take different approaches to claims depending on the cause of your flight cancellation and the specific policy wording. We’d always recommend you check your policy documents carefully and speak to your insurer to understand what cover may be available in your individual circumstances.”

Can I cancel my holiday and book something closer to home instead?

If you’re worried about your summer holiday plans changing last-minute and would rather just cancel them now so you can book something nearer to home, check with your airline, accommodation provider or tour operator first to see if they might allow you to rebook or get a refund.

The ABI spokesman said: “If you paid for any part of your trip by credit card, it may also be worth checking whether you have any additional protections that could help you recover some costs.

“Travel insurance generally doesn’t cover cancellations because you’ve decided against travelling. Your insurer will be able to explain what your individual policy does and doesn’t cover, so it’s also a good idea to get in touch with them directly and before cancelling any parts of your trip.”

What if my summer holiday is to the Middle East or a neighbouring country?

Make sure you check latest government foreign travel advice on any countries you are travelling to before you leave for the airport, as the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) currently advises against ‘all but essential travel’ to a number of countries in the region. Including some transit routes.

A spokesman for the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) said: “Even where some flights are operating to/from the Middle East, this does not necessarily mean that holidays will go ahead as planned, given the 'All but essential' travel restrictions that are in place.

“Travel insurance could be invalidated if customers choose to travel to or transit through countries that have an 'All but essential' travel restriction, and travellers should check their individual insurance policies carefully before travelling.”

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With disruption still possible, checking your policy and understanding your rights before you travel could help you avoid unexpected costs if your plans change.