Two British icons — Admiral, the oldest British sportswear brand, and Spice Girls, the most influential girl group of a generation — have joined forces to release a special edition football shirt to celebrate women in sport, music and culture.

Speaking about the brand-new Spiceworld football shirt, Admiral said: "At Admiral, we believe in telling stories. This is more than a football shirt, it’s about identity, history, and the message that women belong everywhere: on stage, on screen, and on the pitch."

If you'd like to get your hands on this shirt, here's everything you need to know.

Shop Admiral x Spice Girls football shirt for £60 at Admiral

Spice Girls x Admiral.

The new Spice Girls x Admiral merchandise is on sale right now, having gone live this morning (Wednesday 2nd July).

What is in the new Spice Girls Admiral collection?

This new collection features one Spiceworld football shirt.

The design of the Spice Girls x Admiral draws inspiration from the girl group's Spiceworld album; it features a bold, striped pattern overlaid with a dot graphic. There's a custom crest of the second studio album, too, as well as the ‘Spice Girls’ name across the front of the shirt. You'll also see the classic Admiral logo on the football tee.

At the time of writing, availability for the new Spice Girls Admiral collaboration is great – as the football shirt has just gone on sale.

Admiral Sports

The Spice Girls Admiral football shirt will set you back £60.

