Where to buy the new Spice Girls x Admiral limited-edition football shirt
Spice up your life with the brand-new Spiceworld football shirt!
Admiral has collaborated with Spice Girls to release a Spiceworld football shirt, but to score this item, you have to be quick, as it's a limited edition.
It may have only been a friendly match on Sunday, but the Lionesses's 7-0 win against Jamaica has certainly got us in a celebratory mood! And what better way to hang onto this feeling than by treating yourself to a new football shirt?
Two British icons — Admiral, the oldest British sportswear brand, and Spice Girls, the most influential girl group of a generation — have joined forces to release a special edition football shirt to celebrate women in sport, music and culture.
Speaking about the brand-new Spiceworld football shirt, Admiral said: "At Admiral, we believe in telling stories. This is more than a football shirt, it’s about identity, history, and the message that women belong everywhere: on stage, on screen, and on the pitch."
If you'd like to get your hands on this shirt, here's everything you need to know.
Shop Admiral x Spice Girls football shirt for £60 at Admiral
Jump to:
- Spice Girls x Admiral UK release date
- What is in the new Spice Girls Admiral collection?
- What is availability like for the new Spiceworld football shirt?
- How much does the new Spice Girls Admiral football shirt cost?
Spice Girls x Admiral UK release date: When is the new Spiceworld football shirt coming out?
The new Spice Girls x Admiral merchandise is on sale right now, having gone live this morning (Wednesday 2nd July).
What is in the new Spice Girls Admiral collection?
This new collection features one Spiceworld football shirt.
The design of the Spice Girls x Admiral draws inspiration from the girl group's Spiceworld album; it features a bold, striped pattern overlaid with a dot graphic. There's a custom crest of the second studio album, too, as well as the ‘Spice Girls’ name across the front of the shirt. You'll also see the classic Admiral logo on the football tee.
What is availability like for the new Spiceworld football shirt?
At the time of writing, availability for the new Spice Girls Admiral collaboration is great – as the football shirt has just gone on sale.
How much does the new Spice Girls Admiral football shirt cost?
The Spice Girls Admiral football shirt will set you back £60.
