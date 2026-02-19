The Royal Mint is celebrating yet another literary icon this week, as Dennis the Menace turns 75 years old.

The famous Beano character is being turned into a new 50p coin as part of the Mint's Limited Editions collection.

The coin made for the anniversary shows Dennis in his iconic red and black striped top running with dog Gnasher, and is available as a 50p in colour, silver and gold.

Royal Mint director of commemorative coin Rebecca Morgan said: "There's something wonderfully fitting about this legendary mischief-maker finally making his mark on a collectible 50p and I’m sure Dennis himself would see it as his greatest prank yet.

"This coin captures everything we love about him, that unmistakable mischievous grin, his furry pal Gnasher by his side and that irresistible spirit of rebellion that has made him a favourite across generations.

"We’re incredibly proud to bring Dennis to life in this way, and we know this coin will be treasured by Beano fans young and old."

This series joins other literary figures in their collection like Harry Potter, Mary Poppins and the Winnie the Pooh series released just this week. Here's what you need to know.

Buy Dennis the Menace coins at The Royal Mint

How much does the Dennis the Menace Royal Mint coin cost?

As we've seen with other coins, the pricing for the coins vary depending on the weight, proof and how many are in circulation.

The Dennis the Menace coin starts from £15 and goes up to a whopping £17,217.50, and we've broken down all the pricing below:

Dennis the Menace 50p Brilliant Uncirculated Coin | £15

Dennis the Menace 50p Brilliant Uncirculated Colour Coin | £25

Dennis the Menace 50p Silver Proof Colour Coin | £92.50

Dennis the Menace 50p Gold Proof Coin | £2,420

Dennis the Menace 1kg Silver Proof Coin | £17,217.50

Where to buy Dennis the Menace Royal Mint coin in the UK

The Dennis the Menace 75th anniversary coin went on sale from 9am on Tuesday 19 February.

