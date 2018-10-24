Next to the watercooler sits a janitor figure, the Porter, who observes the action throughout and chalks up a tally on a blackboard each time someone dies - i.e. quite often. It’s one visual device among many (too many, probably). After Duncan’s murder, an LED clock above the stage lights up and starts counting down from two hours towards zero, marking the time Macbeth’s destiny has allotted. It’s a bold idea - if a smidge distracting - and the read-out hits zero at the moment Macduff ends the king’s life. Clever stuff, but what does it add?

A grab-bag of other effects - slithering strings, glitter showers, the words NOW and LATER projected behind the action, electrical buzzes and glitches, a second raised stage behind glass – all add to a sense of a world that is “brain-sickly” and “heat-oppressed”. In that context the performances of Christopher Eccleston as Macbeth and Niamh Cusack as his monstrous other half are suitably manic. There are times when they jerk around like puppets, wide-eyed and caught in the grip of their “black and deep desires”.

Eccleston delivers the soliloquys manfully, like a bluff soldier confronted with stuff he hasn’t trained for - whether an “air-drawn dagger” or PTSD from too much wet work. But near the end, his “Tomorrow and tomorrow” speech is beautifully done, sitting on the edge of the stage in a fug of cynicism, resigned to the fact life is a “tale told by an idiot”.

From there the tragic climax of the final fight is - deliberately, I imagine - sabotaged with broad sight gags: when Macduff, bent on revenge, nearly heads off stage in the wrong direction, the Porter coughs a pointed “Ahem!” and jerks a thumb in the direction of where he’ll find the tyrant. And when that big red clock hits zero and Macbeth is killed, the Porter gets a cheap laugh from re-setting his own watch.

So - gimmicky? Yes. A bit scattered? Certainly. But if some productions of the play feel darkly forbidding, this one is accessible. It is even - and how often can you say this about Macbeth? - fun.

David Butcher

Macbeth is at the Barbican until 18th January 2019 - visit the theatre’s website here.