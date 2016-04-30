JK Rowling reveals plans to bring Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to theatres around the world
The Harry Potter author says she wants to see the play travel to different countries
Published: Saturday, 30 April 2016 at 10:01 am
If you couldn't get tickets to see Harry Potter and The Cursed Child in London because you're not living in the UK – or close enough to the UK – never fear.
Author JK Rowling has revealed that the Potter sequel may yet travel to theatres around the world.
Based on a new story by Rowling, Jack Thorne's stage play follows Harry Potter's youngest son, Albus Severus, as he struggles to deal with living in the shadow of his father's legacy.
Tickets have already been sold for performances well into 2017 and the script will be published in print and digital editions the day after the show's world debut on 30th July.
