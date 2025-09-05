Miranda first started working on the musical's concept album in 2008 before debuting its songs at a White House poetry event in 2009.

From there, the soundtrack was turned into an Off-Broadway performance in 2015 and very quickly transferred over to the big leagues – the rest, as they say, is history.

The soundtrack even went on to win a Grammy in 2016 for Best Musical Theatre Album, alongside a slew of Tony and Olivier Awards.

So, in honour of all that, here's the soundtrack in order.

Full list of Hamilton songs in order

Act One

Alexander Hamilton Aaron Burr, Sir My Shot The Story of Tonight The Schuyler Sisters Farmer Refuted You'll Be Back Right Hand Man A Winter's Ball Helpless Satisfied The Story of Tonight (Reprise) Wait For It Stay Alive Ten Duel Commandments Meet Me Inside That Would Be Enough Guns and Ships History Has Its Eyes on You Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down) What Comes Next? Dear Theodosia Tomorrow There'll Be More of Us (The Laurens Interlude)* Non-Stop

*The Laurens Interlude is not on the official Hamilton soundtrack but comes in the musical between Dear Theodosia and Non-Stop, bringing news of John Laurens's death.

Act Two

What'd I Miss Cabinet Battle #1 Take a Break Say No To This The Room Where it Happens Schuyler Defeated Cabinet Battle #2 Washington On Your Side One Last Time I Know Him The Adams Administration We Know Hurricane The Reynolds Pamphlet Burn Blow Us All Away Stay Alive (Reprise) It's Quiet Uptown The Election of 1800 Your Obedient Servant Best of Wives and Best of Women The World Was Wide Enough Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story

