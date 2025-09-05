With Hamilton celebrating 10 years on the stage, it's time to look back on the iconic songs that shaped its original success.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's addictive track list was famously inspired by a range of musical genres – in particular hip hop, rap and R&B. Everyone from the Notorious BIG to Gilbert and Sullivan had a hand in influencing the composer.

Miranda first started working on the musical's concept album in 2008 before debuting its songs at a White House poetry event in 2009.

From there, the soundtrack was turned into an Off-Broadway performance in 2015 and very quickly transferred over to the big leagues – the rest, as they say, is history.

The soundtrack even went on to win a Grammy in 2016 for Best Musical Theatre Album, alongside a slew of Tony and Olivier Awards.

So, in honour of all that, here's the soundtrack in order.

Full list of Hamilton songs in order

Hamilton (Disney)
Hamilton.

Act One

  1. Alexander Hamilton
  2. Aaron Burr, Sir
  3. My Shot
  4. The Story of Tonight
  5. The Schuyler Sisters
  6. Farmer Refuted
  7. You'll Be Back
  8. Right Hand Man
  9. A Winter's Ball
  10. Helpless
  11. Satisfied
  12. The Story of Tonight (Reprise)
  13. Wait For It
  14. Stay Alive
  15. Ten Duel Commandments
  16. Meet Me Inside
  17. That Would Be Enough
  18. Guns and Ships
  19. History Has Its Eyes on You
  20. Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)
  21. What Comes Next?
  22. Dear Theodosia
  23. Tomorrow There'll Be More of Us (The Laurens Interlude)*
  24. Non-Stop

*The Laurens Interlude is not on the official Hamilton soundtrack but comes in the musical between Dear Theodosia and Non-Stop, bringing news of John Laurens's death.

Act Two

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda
Hamilton. Getty
  1. What'd I Miss
  2. Cabinet Battle #1
  3. Take a Break
  4. Say No To This
  5. The Room Where it Happens
  6. Schuyler Defeated
  7. Cabinet Battle #2
  8. Washington On Your Side
  9. One Last Time
  10. I Know Him
  11. The Adams Administration
  12. We Know
  13. Hurricane
  14. The Reynolds Pamphlet
  15. Burn
  16. Blow Us All Away
  17. Stay Alive (Reprise)
  18. It's Quiet Uptown
  19. The Election of 1800
  20. Your Obedient Servant
  21. Best of Wives and Best of Women
  22. The World Was Wide Enough
  23. Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story

The Hamilton movie is available to stream now on Disney Plus. You can watch it by signing up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month.

You can also buy tickets to see the show on Broadway or in the West End through Ticketmaster.

Authors

Olivia Garrett
