There is a choice of studio suites, one bedroom suites and two bedroom suites available at The Rosebery, so plenty of options for single travellers, couples or even families looking to stay in a more communal environment than most hotels offer.

You are greeted at the apartments by an extremely friendly staff, who are extremely knowledgeable of the local area and go out of their way to help you with any enquiries you may have.

The apartments themselves are very well put together – with modern comfortable furnishings, clean lines of design and all the conveniences and technology you require for your stay.

The one bedroom suite in which I stayed had a good sized fitted kitchen with oven/ microwave, hob, fridge, toaster, high-end coffee machine, dishwasher and washing machine and dryer. The main lounge had a small dining table as well as sofa and entertainment system, including iPod dock.

The spacious bathroom was high spec and came with great quality toiletries as well as an abundant supply of soft fluffy towels.

A simple master bedroom completed the property, with a very comfortable king-sized bed from which you can enjoy excellent views of the City of London. There’s plenty of storage, as well as a safe, hairdryer and ironing facilities available.

Controlled from one central futuristic flat screen panel on the wall, you can change the climate conditions throughout the apartment, and even change the lighting remotely should you so wish.

Despite the extremely central location, the apartment was extremely quiet and felt like an oasis of calm – the perfect retreat for business and leisure travellers alike. There’s even a fitness centre for those looking to stay in shape while they’re on the move.

All in all this is a great choice for those looking for an alternative to a hotel in central London – those who haven’t tried serviced apartment living on their travels yet have really missed out. This is a great place to stay.

Eating and drinking

There is a wealth of high-quality fashionable bars and restaurants to choose from in the Clerkenwell area and the friendly staff will be more than happy to recommend somewhere that suits your requirements.

The apartment building shares its premises with the .IT Wine Bar and Café where you can enjoy a glass of wine from the excellent wine list, a beautiful cup of rich Italian coffee or maybe something yummy to eat. It’s the perfect accompaniment to the apartments, and even showcases trendy Italian design.

Address: 20 Rosebery Avenue, London EC1R 4SX

Radio Times travel rating: 9/10

Radio Times Travel stayed as a guest of Supercity Aparthotels in 2014.

Supercity Aparthotel rates start from £140 per night, with reduced rates for longer stays. For more information, or to book, visit http://www.supercityuk.com

