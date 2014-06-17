The breathtaking atrium forms the centrepiece of this very special hotel, offering an “outdoor experience” surrounded by palm trees that makes you feel like you’ve just stumbled upon a grand piazza in Rome, rather than entered a hotel off the Marylebone Road.

Every inch of the hotel has the wow factor, from the carefully crafted architectural features to the stunning rooms and suites that sit off the atrium and overlook the beautiful beating heart of this wonderful hotel.

The rooms and suites are – as you might expect with such a prestigious property – spacious and exquisitely decorated, again hinting at the history of the building – but without making the rooms feel like they should belong in a museum. Modern amenities include flat screen televisions, DVD player, phone, iPod dock and Nespresso machine – as well as a well stocked private mini bar.

More like this

An enormous Italian marbled bathroom awaited us in our room, complete with high-end toiletries and enough room to swing a number of cats.

Overlooking the beautiful central atrium, you can relax in your suite and enjoy a nightcap as the gentle piano music from the restaurant echoes through the evening – before enjoying a restful and relaxing night’s sleep in the king-sized bed.

As well as offering conference facilities for business guests, the hotel is home to a fantastic spa and health club that includes a state of the art technogym, swimming pool, sauna and steam room. You can even indulge yourself in a series of treatments if you’re feeling like you need to be especially pampered.

It's hard to fault this hotel - and believe us, we try!

Eating and drinking

One of the most special things about staying at The Landmark is eating in the Winter Garden restaurant, the centrepiece of the hotel in the atrium – beneath the beautifully architected eight-storey-high glass ceiling, palm trees and balconies of many of the rooms and suites.

Here you can enjoy an exquisite evening meal with first class staff and wonderfully friendly and knowledgeable staff as the piano music plays on.

The Winter Garden offers a first class evening menu of contemporary dishes as well as a tasting menu to die for – and a very well chosen wine list for a London hotel. Believe us, this is a very special dining experience that you’ll struggle to replicate anywhere else in London – you simply have to try it.

The main restaurant also serves Lunch, the hotel’s famous afternoon tea – and is the location for the breakfast service in the mornings.

The hotel is also home to the TwoTwentyTwo restaurant and bar, the Mirror Bar and Gazebo.

Hotel address: 222 Marylebone Road, London NW1 6JQ

Official website

Radio Times Travel rating: 9.5/10

“Stunning central London hotel which wows you at every turn. You must stay here once before you die…”

The Landmark London is a member of Great Hotels of the World Luxury Collection. For more information or to book, please visit http://www.ghotw.com/landmark-london or call 020 7380 3658.

Advertisement

Radio Times Travel stayed as a guest of the hotel in 2014.