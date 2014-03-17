The estate has six properties of various sizes (from one bedroom up), all converted from 17th Century farm buildings. Whilst retaining many of the period features and much of the rustic charm of the area, each of the properties has been brought into the 21st Century in stunning style with incredibly high-spec finishes from the kitchens and bedrooms, to the bathrooms and lounges.

Polished granite surfaces effortlessly co-exist alongside hearty oak furniture and high-spec technology like LED TVs, iPod docks and high-end coffee makers. These are elegant, luxurious, practical and homely places to stay – a very hard mix to achieve… but a very well deserved conclusion to what the owners describe as “their Grand Design”.

Almost every window offers views of rolling green countryside – and the peace and quiet… oh, the peace and quiet is something town and city dwellers will be able to appreciate for hour after hour whilst sipping a glass of wine or a mug of warm cocoa next to the fire.

More than just a series of cottages, the estate has a beautiful bar attached where (most nights of the week) guests can enjoy a local ale or two with their family and friends – or even get to know the friendly owners, or people staying in other estate. The owners even throw occasional theme nights and parties, as well as offering catering for groups, clubs and organisations who hire properties on the estate. A large projector in the bar can show films and TV shows on request, meaning the occasional film night accompanied by a tipple is certainly not out of the question.

As many of the properties can be connected, the estate is a very versatile place to hire no matter what the size of your group, making it an ideal retreat for a family celebration or for a group of people to get away from it all to the countryside.

All this, a 5-star rating from enjoyEngland.com – and gold standard green credentials. Yep, that’s right. The owners are not only committed to providing guests with a beautiful location, wonderful facilities and a friendly service – they aim to ensure the environmental footprint of the estate is as small as possible. All properties are triple glazed and are heated by thermal panels – they have ground source heat pumps and use ventilation systems to keep the property cool in summer and warm in the winter. Oh, and there’s a wood burning stove, too!

Everywhere you look, attention to detail is order of the day on The Hyning Estate, from the wonderful furnishings and fittings in the properties to the beautifully kept estate itself.

With excellent transport links via the M6 or the super-fast Virgin services from London, you have no excuse for not getting yourself up to The Hyning Estate very soon for your very own warm welcome before to exploring the glorious countryside of the Lakes, the Dales and beyond.

Address: Grayrigg, Kendal, Cumbria LA8 9BX

The Hyning Estate at Premier Cottages

Radio Times Travel rating: 9/10

“A real labour of love for owners Jan and Richard Hinchcliffe, the Hyning Estate is a truly magical place to spend time surrounded by some of the most awe-inspiring countryside that Britain has got to offer”

Radio Times Travel stayed as a guest of The Hyning Estate in 2014 where a week’s stay for two starts from £390.

The Hyning Estate is part of the Premier Cottages collection, which features almost 1,000 four and five-star self-catering cottages across the UK. Properties range from small, romantic boltholes to large family-friendly country estates. The collection includes pet-friendly accommodation. It also offers the widest range of accessible properties in the UK and many properties have onsite facilities like swimming pools, gyms, spas, indoor games rooms and children’s play areas.

For more details about The Hyning Estate and other properties in the Premier Cottages collection, please visit the Premier Cottages website



