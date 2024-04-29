No matter where your tastes lie, we've got some news for you that's about to make your trip both simpler and cheaper.

Ever wished to have the stress taken out of sightseeing? Buying multiple tickets to multiple attractions can feel overwhelming – not to mention expensive, if you're planning to visit them at peak times.

Available in 30 destinations across the globe, Go City's passes give you access to a city's major landmarks, guided tours and hidden gems, all for one low price.

Whether you're visiting the beaches of Miami or the streets of Seoul, Go City is the best way to reduce planning stress. Plus, you could save as much as 50% on entry to a range of attractions.

Intrigued? Of course you are. Read on to find out everything you need to know about Go City – and happy traveling!

Want to save 5% on your Go City pass? Go City is offering RadioTimes.com readers 5 per cent off their passes for cities around the world— simply use the exclusive code RADIOTIMES at checkout to claim your discount.

What is Go City?

Go City is your key to seeing all of the best attractions and hidden gems a city has to offer, for up to 50% cheaper than buying individual tickets.

Yes, you heard us correctly, and no, it's not too good to be true. Go City makes sightseeing easier, as you no longer have to keep track of multiple tickets – just one pass will grant you access to everything you want to see.

Take a look at the Go City London pass, for example. This will grant you access to 105 different attractions across the UK capital, ranging from famous spots like Westminster Abbey and Shakespeare's Globe Theatre to trips on a canal boat, the Cartoon Museum and All Star Lanes bowling alley.

How does Go City work?

There are plenty of good things about Go City, but one of the best has to be how easy it is to use.

All you need to do is pick the pass that best suits the needs of your trip, download the Go City app and sync your pass to it, and then show it at the entry of the attractions you're visiting.

It's super straightforward to sync your pass to the app – all you need to do is enter the confirmation number, which is shown in your confirmation email.

The beauty of Go City is that access to all the attractions you want to visit is contained in just one pass – there's no need to book any additional tickets. It's all available in the app!

And speaking of the Go City app, it has plenty of other useful features just waiting to be explored. We're talking an itinerary builder, entry information and even a digital map to show you all the big attractions and hidden gems near you.

What types of passes does Go City offer?

It doesn't matter whether you're spending a long time at your destination or trying to cram in as many sights as possible - there are two types of passes on offer to accommodate your needs.

If you're after an action-packed holiday where you can see as many sights as possible, then the All-Inclusive Pass could be the one for you. With this pass, you can visit as many attractions as you wish each day of the pass, and you can choose between one, two, three, four, five, seven or 10-day passes.

If you'd rather take things at a slower pace, then the Explorer Pass is worth a look. This option lets you choose how many attractions you want to see over a period of 60 days. If you're planning a longer visit, this pass will help you space out all your activities.

And you don't have to have planned all the attractions before you buy your pass - you're all good to choose as you go.

Which cities can you get Go City for?

Go City. Go City

From the quaint canals of Amsterdam to the sandy beaches of Sydney to the impressive skyscrapers of Dubai, Go City is available across 30 different exciting destinations.

Here is a full list of all the cities where Go City is available:

Amsterdam

Bangkok

Barcelona

Boston

Cancun

Chicago

Dubai

Dublin

Gothenburg

Hong Kong

Las Vegas

London

Los Angeles

Madrid

Miami

New Orleans

New York

Oahu

Orlando

Paris

Philadelphia

Rome

San Antonio

San Diego

San Francisco

Seoul

Singapore

Stockholm

Sydney

Vienna

How much can you save with Go City?

Individual savings will differ depending on which attractions you decide to visit, but you could save up to 50 per cent on your sightseeing.

Here's an example of saving for the London Explorer Pass 5 Choice Pass:

Go City

If you fancy saving even more on your city break, you can use the exclusive code RADIOTIMES for an additional 5 per cent off.

Where can you buy a Go City sightseeing pass?

It couldn't be easier to get your hands on a pass – simply head on over to the website and select the pass that best suits your trip.

