"In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives," the band wrote.

The statement continued: "We've always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side.

"Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage."

The band shared their gratitude "for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time".

It concluded: "Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You've made our dreams come true."

During the band's Peace Out: The Farewell Tour, frontman Steven Tyler announced he was suffering from vocal cord damage after a performance.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days," the singer said in a statement at the time.

"I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding.

"We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

