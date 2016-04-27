The production focuses on the Boy Wizard's youngest son, Albus Severus, as he struggles to deal with his dad's legacy while living in his shadow.

The show has sold a ridiculous number of tickets that'll see its seats packed well into 2017 at this stage, and there have been countless orders for copies of the script in book form. That's due to be released on 31st July 2016 – the play's official opening night.

Now, we're not Magizoologists or wizards in RadioTimes.com towers (Muggles, the lot of us) but we can spot a Golden Snitch a mile off, even if it's covered by what appears to be a black bin bag.

Who'll be the first to catch it on display? Chances are, they'll get more than 150 points for their efforts.