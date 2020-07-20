Accessibility Links

Andrew Scott to star in new play Three Kings live streamed from The Old Vic

The new production teams Scott with two of his previous collaborators.

Andrew Scott, star of Fleabag and Sherlock, at the 2020 EE BAFTAs

Andrew Scott will star in a brand new play at The Old Vic which will be live streamed for fans to watch safely from home.

Three Kings has been written by Stephen Beresford (Pride) specifically for the Old Vic’s In Camera series, which has been launched in the wake of recent lockdown measures.

The play follows Patrick, whose absent father unexpectedly entered his life when he was eight years old, with a brief but very memorable encounter.

Many years later, he retraces his father’s life as he attempts to make sense of the revelations that followed, taking viewers on a journey of grandiose plans, bitter disappointments and self delusion.

Billed as “hilarious and heartbreaking,” the play is directed by Matthew Warchus, who previously worked with Scott on last year’s Present Laughter.

Scott will perform the play at an entirely empty Old Vic, as the prolific theatre venue is one of many establishments that is still not operating fully due to coronavirus.

Three Kings will be performed five times starting from Wednesday 29th July, with tickets on general sale from 22nd July on the Old Vic website, at prices ranging from £10 to £40.

Every performance will have the option of turning on captions or audio description, while the 1st August date will also include a conversation between Scott and Dermot O’Leary.

Warchus said: “I am hugely grateful to Stephen for writing this play specially for the Old Vic: In Camera series and to Andrew for agreeing to perform it. Their generous support of the Old Vic at this critical time and their spirit of adventure in joining us in this crucial fundraising experiment is enormously appreciated.”

Scott recently won the hearts of television fans by playing the so-called Hot Priest in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, following earlier roles in Sherlock and the 2014 film Pride, also written by Beresford.

