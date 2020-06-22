Dwayne Johnson to host Global Citizen concert – line-up includes Coldplay and Justin Bieber

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is hosting a star-studded coronavirus awareness concert for charity Global Citizen.

Advertisement

Global Citizen: Unite for Our Future, which will air worldwide on Saturday 27th June, consists of a summit, full of panel discussions and interviews, followed by a concert to highlight COVID-19’s disproportionate effect on marginalised communities.

In partnership with the European Commission, the event is calling for “systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the colour of their skin”.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert will bring the centuries-old concept of music as a motivator for change and unity, together with science and data, to honour the problem solvers — including doctors, scientists, lab workers, essential workers and human rights advocates — who are racing to not only create the cure for COVID-19, but also to ensure that it’s available for everyone who needs it,” said Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement.

He added: “I’m proud to join Global Citizen and the European Commission to host the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concert. The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to healthcare and other enormous injustices facing our world. This critical moment in history requires all of us — so let’s join together to chart a better future, for everyone.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the coronavirus awareness event…

What is the schedule for Global Citizen: Unite for Our Future?

Although Global Citizen has not yet announced timings for the event, Unite for Our Future will begin with a summit featuring panels filled with world leaders, corporations and philanthropists. These speakers will be announcing their commitment to developing efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic with new initiatives, including “COVID-19 therapeutics, tests and vaccines for everyone, everywhere”.

The summit will be hosted by journalist Katie Couric and will feature appearances from France’s President Emmanuel Macron, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg and Bill and Melinda Gates.

Unite for Our Future – the Concert will follow, hosted by Dwayne Johnson and featuring a variety of acting and music superstars.

What is the line-up for Global Citizen: Unite for Our Future – The Concert?

The concert will feature performances from Shakira, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Coldplay, Christine and the Queens, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle and Yemi Alade.

A roster of celebrities will also be appearing throughout the event, including Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Olivia Colman, Ken Jeong and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

How do I watch Global Citizen: Unite for Our Future?

NBC, MTV, Twitter and YouTube will be broadcasting the event as well as various streaming platforms such as Apple, TIDAL and Yahoo.

Advertisement

Global Citizen: Unite for Our Future will be broadcast across multiple platforms on Saturday 27th June. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.