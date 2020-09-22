Note:

Join the pasta club

Pasta Evangelists deliver the freshest pasta dishes to kitchens across the UK, bringing the authentic tastes of Italy to homes across the country. Each Pasta Evangelists box includes freshly handmade pasta, an authentic Italian sauce, garnishes and instructions on how to prepare the dish in minutes. Each box includes freshly made pasta, artisan sauces and easy-to-follow instructions to prepare each meal in a matter of minutes.

Choose from little-known regional recipes, such as Tuscany's pappardelle with wild boar ragù, Malloreddus with Sausage Ragù from Sardinia or pistachio pesto from Sicily, or enjoy a premium twist on classics such as carbonara from Rome.

Customers can choose between ordering a one-time-only box or take out ‘Pasta Club’ membership, which is customisable and offers between 2 and 10 servings per delivery, reminiscent of a top pasta tasting menu.

