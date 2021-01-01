Win a picnic hamper for four worth £105!

One of summer’s greatest joys is having a picnic on a lovely sunny day. And, whether you’re in need of a comfortable new blanket, a cooler that will keep your food fresh for hours or a foldable wine table, the Alfresco Dining Company has you covered. What’s more, when you purchase any item from the brand’s online store between the 23rd June and 24th July, you’ll be in with a chance of winning a luxurious picnic hamper worth £105 plus free delivery within a week! All you need to do is enter the code HAMPERGIVEAWAY at the checkout for your chance to win.

Advertisement

Order now

Note:

❚ Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

Established in 2020, the Alfresco Dining Company provides an extensive range of outdoor dining products including picnicware, hampers and accessories. The brand prides itself on the high quality of its items, as well as its impeccable customer service.

With all the accessories you need including a lift-out chiller section to keep your drinks cool, this hamper will add a touch of luxury to any picnic. Alfresco Dining Co will contact the winner directly after the 24th of July. For your chance to win this amazing prize, simply enter the code HAMPERGIVEAWAY at the checkout. The hamper, made from beautiful buff willow, includes:

4 x ceramic plates

4 x wine glasses

4 x knife, fork and spoon sets

1 x bottle opener

4 x napkins

A removable chiller section

Order now

Click on the image below for exclusive summer deals…

You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com

Advertisement

For all T&Cs please see here