Get two bottles of Low Calorie Think wine for just £29.99

If you enjoy a glass of bubbly but would rather do without all the sugar and calories that come with it, then you’ll love ThinK Wine’s luxurious prosecco and sparkling rosé at only 62 calories per 100ml glass. Founded in 2019, ThinK Wine offers lighter alternatives to your favourite drinks, without compromising on taste. Each bottle is made using juicy glera grapes that are naturally sweet, so there’s no need for the added sugar you’ll find in most other blends. This helps create a fresher, cleaner flavour for a blissfully indulgent drink. Sound tempting? With this exclusive deal, if you use the code 8PTHQPRA05KY at checkout, you’ll get one 750ml bottle of ThinK Prosecco and one 750ml bottle of ThinK Pink rosé for just £29.99, instead of the usual £39.99!

Everyone can raise a glass with ThinK Wine, as its beverages are vegan friendly, plus they’re made using 100% renewable energy sources. Indeed, the brand prides itself on responsible manufacturing, which is why its grapes are sourced from a family-run vineyard in Treviso, Italy, where ThinK Wine works in harmony with the local people and ecosystems.

Need any more convincing? Just take a look at the seriously impressive nutritional breakdown of ThinK Wine Prosecco and ThinK Pink rosé, per 100ml glass:

62kcal

67g residual sugar

0g carbs

ABV: 11%

So, if you’re ready to take advantage of this fantastic deal, don’t forget to use the code 8PTHQPRA05KY at checkout

Claim your bottles now

