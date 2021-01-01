Save up to £81 on this Mastero Plush Velvet Bed Frame

The ultimate in luxurious design and the perfect way to make a style statement in your bedroom, the beautiful Mastero Plush Velvet Bed Frame boasts hand-carved features, sleek upholstered panels with deep foam padding and elegant metal feet. It’s available in sizes Single to Super King, and with this exclusive deal you can save up to £81 off the recommended retail price, plus enjoy free specialised two-man delivery.

Advertisement

Simply enter the following codes at checkout to claim your discount:

Single: DC833 (£770.02 instead of £839.99)

Small Double: DC745 (£869.96 instead of £939.99)

Double: DC745 (£869.96 instead of £939.99)

King: DC75 (£924.99 instead of £999.99)

Super King: DC75 (£998.99 instead of £1,079.99)

Save up to £81

Note:

Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

Ready to buy the bed of your dreams? Just don’t forget to use the code DC833 to save money on the Single; DC745 for the Small Double and Double; and DC75 for the King and Super King. The bed frames are available in five colours: black, pink, steel, mustard and blue.

The dimensions of the beds are as follows:

Single H 137 x W 100 x L 200 cm

Small Double H 137 x W 120 x L 212 cm

Double H 137 x W 135 x L 212 cm

King H 137 x W 172 x L 228 cm

Super King H 137 x W 201 x L 228 cm

The quality solid straight slats will also increase comfort and the lifespan of your mattress. Please note that the mattress is not included.

Save up to £81

Advertisement

You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com