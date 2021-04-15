Save up to 34% on a bathroom house plant bundle!

If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to spruce up your bathroom, then try decorating with a few house plants to help it look brighter and a little more aesthetically pleasing. This bathroom plant bundle from Oxy-Plants has everything you need to get started, as it contains one Pray Plant, one Aloe Vera and three Cacti – and with this exclusive deal, you can get up to 34% off! To receive 13% off a bundle that includes stylish pots, enter the code A2VR3J3T at the checkout and you’ll pay £38.99 instead of £44.99, or for 34% off a bundle without pots, enter the code UR4A6DQ and pay £22.99 rather than £34.99. What’s more, with 20% off all e-gift vouchers, you can treat a friend too – simply enter the code 4BNEDXTH at the checkout to receive your discount!

Oxy-Plants’ beautiful plants are well-suited to the bathroom as they thrive in a naturally humid environment and only need to be watered about once a month. A standard bundle includes:

1 x Prayer Plant – a visually striking plant with patterned leaves

1 x Aloe Vera – native to countries with arid conditions, this is one of the easiest plants to take care of

3 x Cactus – this is a versatile species of plant that’s great for green-fingered novices

Simply enter the code UR4A6DQ at the checkout to claim 34% off this collection.

If you choose the bundle that includes pots, you’ll also receive two 13cm pots in Classic White as well as three 7cm pots in Dallas White – just use the code A2VR3J3T to get 13% off this set.

Oxy-Plants’ e-gift vouchers are a thoughtful way to treat the gardener in your life. The vouchers can be spent on any item from the online store and will be emailed directly to the recipient within one week of purchasing. To get 20% off an e-gift voucher, simply enter the code 4BNEDXTH at the checkout.

