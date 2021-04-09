Save up to £161 on a Coleman camping bundle

If you’re looking forward to a camping trip this summer, then you’re probably hoping for some warm weather – but as sunshine isn’t always guaranteed, this Coleman camping bundle is the best way to keep everyone happy come rain or shine. With this exclusive deal, you can choose between two different bundles and save up to £161! Each bundle includes one Footprint 4L Groundsheet and one Carpet Universal Medium 4L, plus either a Coleman Meadwood 4L tent for a total of £489 instead of the usual £650, or a Coleman Aspen 4L tent for just £399 instead of £550. Order now for delivery within one to two weeks.

Save £161 now

Both of these Coleman camping bundles come with a Footprint 4L Groundsheet that includes elastic corner straps to protect the tent floor, as well as a Carpet Universal Medium 4L, which is made from soft, cushiony fabric for maximum comfort.

So if you want to take advantage of this great deal, you simply need to choose between the Coleman MeadwoodTM 4L bundle or the Coleman AspenTM 4L bundle. The key features of each are tent as follows:

Coleman MeadwoodTM 4L

BlackOut Bedroom © – blocks light and helps manage the temperature.

– blocks light and helps manage the temperature. WeatherTec – for protection against the elements

UV Guard Sun Protection – tent fabric is SPF50

Multiple entrances

Bright living area and spacious porch

Zipped window shades

High and low ventilation to minimise condensation

Made from fire-retardant material

Coleman AspenTM 4L

Extra-large bedrooms

Convenient cable openings

WeatherTec – for protection against the elements

UV Guard Sun Protection – tent fabric is SPF50

Multiple entrances

Bright living area and spacious porch

Made from fire-retardant material

