  3. Get a pulse oximeter for just £18.99, plus free delivery

Get a pulse oximeter for just £18.99, plus free delivery

This clever little gadget will allow you to measure your SpO2 and pulse rate!

Pulse Oximeter

Keep an eye on some of your vital health stats easily in the comfort of your own home with the Aquarius Pulse Oximeter. Simply insert your index finger into the monitor and then press the button for immediate readings of your SpO2 (how much oxygen you have in your bloodstream) and your heart rate. And, thanks to this exclusive deal, you can get your hands on it for the offer price of just £18.99, plus free delivery.

Get your oximeter now

Note:

Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

The Aquarius Pulse Oximeter is a clear, fast and precise SpO2 oxygen saturation and heart monitor. It’s also small, lightweight and easy to carry, protect and store, thanks to the silicone holster it comes with. You can choose from pink, grey and blue, and features include:

  • Widescreen LED, including 6 display modes in the form of figures, curves or bar charts to choose from
  • Results delivered in real-time and updated every second
  • Adjustable screen brightness
  • Anti-shaking
  • Low energy consumption, working continuously for 50 hours (using 2 x AAA batteries, which are included)
  • Adjustable alarm
  • Power turns off automatically after eight seconds if no finger is inserted
Precautions for use: Avoid using a Pulse Oximeter in the presence of an intense light (sunlight or under a strong light), as this can disrupt the infrared sensor and cause false results. Comes with full instructions in English.

Get your oximeter now

You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com

