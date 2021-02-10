Get a pulse oximeter for just £18.99, plus free delivery

Keep an eye on some of your vital health stats easily in the comfort of your own home with the Aquarius Pulse Oximeter. Simply insert your index finger into the monitor and then press the button for immediate readings of your SpO2 (how much oxygen you have in your bloodstream) and your heart rate. And, thanks to this exclusive deal, you can get your hands on it for the offer price of just £18.99, plus free delivery.

Get your oximeter now

The Aquarius Pulse Oximeter is a clear, fast and precise SpO2 oxygen saturation and heart monitor. It’s also small, lightweight and easy to carry, protect and store, thanks to the silicone holster it comes with. You can choose from pink, grey and blue, and features include:

Widescreen LED, including 6 display modes in the form of figures, curves or bar charts to choose from

Results delivered in real-time and updated every second

Adjustable screen brightness

Anti-shaking

Low energy consumption, working continuously for 50 hours (using 2 x AAA batteries, which are included)

Adjustable alarm

Power turns off automatically after eight seconds if no finger is inserted

