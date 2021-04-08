Get a personalised garden sign and dibber for just £15.49!

If you’re looking for a unique present for the gardener in your life, then the outdoor sign and dibber set from Gift Moments is just the ticket – especially because you can personalise both items at no additional cost. With this exclusive deal, you’ll get one metal or slate sign and a wooden dibber for £15.49, plus £2.95 postage. You’ll also receive 10% off your next order from Gift Moments!

Whether you envisage the sign hanging on a garden shed, nailed onto a gate or even displayed by a vegetable patch, there are a range of stylish designs you can choose from and customise with your own messaging.

Specifications:

Printed metal sign – 204g, 19.4 x 30.5 x 0.1cm

Printed slate sign – 535g, 9.5 x 25 x 0.5cm

Engraved slate sign – 765g, 20 x 22 x 0.5cm

The engravable dibber, meanwhile, is available in three different variations, so you can choose from the Personalised Message Dibber, the Personalised Wooden Dibber or the Personalised Floral Dibber. Each has a tapered end so it can easily be pushed into the soil, as well as a handy 10cm ruler guide along the handle to help with planting.

Specification of all dibbers:

Height – 20cm

Handle length – 11cm

Weight – 80g

