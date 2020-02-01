Get a personalised Easter bunny and accessory for just £22!

Get this Easter off to a special start with a personalised Gift Moments bundle that’s sure to delight your little bunnies. Along with a bespoke ceramic egg cup or mug, the set includes a wonderfully soft cuddly Easter bunny that can be personalised with a name or a special message straight from your heart to theirs. With this eggs-clusive deal, you can get this beautiful bundle for just £22, plus £2.95 delivery – and you’ll even receive 10% off your next Gift Moments order. The last date for Easter delivery is 25 March, so hop to it!

Advertisement

Claim your offer now

Note:

❚ Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

Founded in 2012, Gift Moments is a family-run business that specialises in unique personalised gifts for all occasions – and this gorgeous bundle is no exception. Tailored entirely to you, you’ll get to choose from multiple designs and colours for a truly one-of-a-kind gift.

Claim your offer now

Advertisement

You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com