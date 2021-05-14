Snap up this organic BBQ box and save £8.99 on delivery!

Get barbecue season off to the perfect start with the Organic Heritage Breed BBQ Box from Gazegill Organics. Made from grass-fed, heritage-breed animals that are reared in harmony with nature, this box is full of delicious meats that are sure to make your next barbecue one to remember – and it’s only £43.79! Packed full of juicy lamb and mint burgers, thick pork sausages, succulent rump steak kebabs and lots more – it will be a hit with all of your guests. With this exclusive deal, you can enjoy free delivery (usually £8.99) and the first 70 purchases will also get a complimentary MasterChef apron, so you can fire up the grill in style!

When you order the Organic Heritage Breed BBQ Box, your meat will arrive fresh and ready to cook, or you can pop it straight into the freezer to enjoy at a time that suits you. Feeling peckish? Here’s what you could be tucking into with this fantastic bundle:

4 x organic sirloin minute steaks

4 x ¼ lb organic beef burgers (gluten and preservative free)

4 x ¼ lb organic lamb and mint burgers (gluten and preservative free)

4 x organic rump steak kebabs

6 x organic thick pork sausages (gluten and preservative free)

1 x Biona Organics Original BBQ Sauce

