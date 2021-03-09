Get luxurious chocolate beads and 5 mini bars, for just £12.99

Meet your next foodie obsession, deliciously rich 80Noir Ultra hot chocolate. A multi-award-winning classic made from 79.3% dark chocolate, this treat has a smooth, clean taste without any bitterness and promises to naturally enhance your wellbeing, so you can enjoy a little every day and feel refreshed, soothed and energised. Each 300g bag of chocolate beads will make 12-15 cups of bliss, but you can also use them for baking, desserts or whatever else you’d like to add a chocolate hit to! And, with this exclusive deal, if you use the code ChocBars at checkout, you’ll get a 300g bag of 80Noir Ultra hot chocolate beads or dark hot chocolate beads, plus five free mini bars of 80Noir Ultra chocolate, for just £12.99 (plus £4.20 delivery), instead of the usual £17.50.

Delectable 80Noir Ultra won one gold star at the Great Taste awards in 2020. It also won the Healthy Drink at The Women’s Running Product Awards 2019, it was shortlisted for the Great British Food Awards in 2019, and it was featured in Forbes as No 2 Healthy Vegan Food & Drink January 2021, in Tatler in 2019 and in The Resident London in January 2021.

Tempted? Use the code ChocBars now to get this special deal. As if you need any more convincing to try this fantastic hot chocolate, here are just some 80Noir Ultra’s features:

Benefits: Because 80Noir Ultra is made from pure chocolate, it boasts a high cacao percentage, antioxidants, fibre, magnesium, potassium and serotonin, which can help improve your physical and mental wellbeing, so you really will feel great with every sip! It’s also vegan, gluten and palm oil-free.

80Noir Ultra is the perfect reviving booster when made with hot water, and when you add milk, it offers the ideal protein/carb ratio for a refreshing recovery drink post-workout, helping to instantly replenish lost nutrients and aid muscle recovery. Wellbeing: Dark chocolate can help reduce anxiety and stress levels due to its mood-boosting serotonin, making this a great soothing, calming drink.

Ingredients: 79.3% minimum of cocoa; cocoa mass; cocoa butter; sugar; emulsifier; soya lecithin; natural vanilla flavouring.

