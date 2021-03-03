Joseph Joseph deluxe kitchen organiser set for £54.99

If you’re passionate about cooking, chances are your kitchen is teeming with necessary gadgets that aren’t always so easy to store. That’s where this game-changing Joseph Joseph bundle can help. Store your knives and utensils in one convenient place with the CounterStore™ 100 Worktop Organiser. The sleek and stylish design includes separate compartments for each tool and even comes with a non-slip oak chopping board that stores neatly at the back – then there’s the Cutlery & Knife Organiser Set. Revolutionise your drawers with its space-saving brilliance and handy icons that make it easy to remember where everything is stored. With this exclusive deal, you can get your hands on both of these quality sets for just £54.99, plus free standard delivery or £4.50 for fast delivery.

❚ Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

Ready to organise your kitchen with this incredible Joseph Joseph bundle? Here are just some of the other cool features you’re sure to love…

Joseph Joseph CounterStore™ 100 Worktop Organiser:

Easy-clean stainless-steel body with a fingerprint-proof coating

Non-slip oak chopping board included

Non-scratch knife slots grip blades securely

Suitable for knife blades up to 8 inches (20cm)

Non-slip feet

Joseph Joseph DrawerStore™ Cutlery & Knife Organiser Set:

Fitted with cutlery icons for ease

Stacks knives over two levels

Non-slip feet

Stores blades up to 9 inches (23cm)

