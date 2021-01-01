Grab 10% off all Subpod products!

We all know how important it is to compost our food waste, but it’s not always an easy – or tidy – process. The good news is, Subpod has the perfect solution. As an in-ground compost system and worm farm, it works with nature to turn your food waste into rich compost, without creating any mess or unpleasant smells. Sound ideal? If you take advantage of this exclusive offer, you can get 10% off all Subpod products (discount automatically applied when you click on any offer link), including bestsellers such as the Subpod Grow Bundle, the Subpod Mini and the Subpod Classic! Delivery costs just £8 and you’ll receive your order within 10 days, unless stated otherwise.

Advertisement

Get 10% off

Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

Ready to compost the cleaner way? With this exclusive deal, you’ll benefit from 10% off the entire Subpod range, including these bestsellers…

Subpod Classic:

75 cm L x 45 cm W x 43 cm H

Smell-free and pest-proof

Composts up to 20kg

Dual compost chambers

Low maintenance

Includes two worm blankets

Two-year guarantee

Packaging is 100% home compostable

Subpod Growbed:

120 cm L x 90 cm W x 45 cm H

Flat-packed and easy to assemble

Made from steel with a zinc and alloy coating

Robust and anti-corrosive

Subpod Mini:

4 cm L x 45 cm W x 43 cm H

Smell-free and pest-proof

Composts up to 10kg

Stainless steel reinforced hinges and latch locking system

Grow bag compatible

Plant 30cm underground

Get 10% off

Advertisement

You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com