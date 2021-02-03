Get three Forsythia ‘Mini Gold’ for half price!

With these forsythias from Hayloft, you can look forward to spectacular golden sunshine blooms that will bring vibrancy to your garden throughout the year. As a hardy perennial, you’ll enjoy vibrant, starry yellow, open-mouthed blooms throughout winter and spring, followed by a lush green foliage in early summer, that in autumn turns glorious shades of red, orange and yellow. Sound perfect for your outdoor space? Then take advantage of this great deal! Simply choose from 1 x 9cm pot for £12, or 3 x 9cm pots for just £18 – that’s half price – plus £4.95 p&p.

Established in 1993, Hayloft is renowned for offering a substantial and ever-changing range of plants. Indeed, its green-fingered experts are particularly proud of the unique and rare varieties, such as Forsythia ‘Mini Gold’, they have sourced for you to showcase in your own garden.

Forsythia ‘Mini Gold’ is loved by bees and butterflies and is extremely versatile and easy to grow. It is compact in size and will grow up to 1.2m in height, and is ideal for growing in both borders and as a standalone specimen plant in a container – it also works well in small gardens.

