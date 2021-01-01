Get a Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set for just £13.99

Are you looking for that perfect gift for Father’s Day – or a birthday, anniversary or any other occasion, for that matter? GiftsOnline4U’s Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set is the ideal present for that sophisticated someone in your life, as not only will it allow them to enjoy a well-deserved drink in style, but you can also engrave a personalised message on the pine wood case, to make it extra special. This stylish set usually costs £18.99, but with this exclusive deal, when you use the code STONE1399 at the checkout, you can get it for just £13.99, plus £3.75 for Royal Mail Tracked delivery.

This GiftsOnline4U compact whisky stones and carry pouch set will make a brilliant gift. Simply use the code STONE1399 at the checkout, to take advantage of this special offer. The set features:

A wooden case with a hinged lid and clasp containing eight sleek, dark grey cooling whisky stones and a black drawstring sack.

Suitable for freezing, these cubes will keep your drink cool without diluting it. Hand wash only.

An ornate frame is engraved on the case’s lid where you can add a personal message for a truly unique present that will make a loved one feel special.

Made from: pine wood, stone and cotton.

Dimensions: Approx. 9.5 x 7.5 x 3.5 cm

Personalisation:

Up to 32 characters (including spaces) over two lines, 16 characters per line.

All personalised gifts are engraved and printed in-house, so if you have any questions or special requirements then please contact GiftsOnline4U and they’ll be happy to help.

For a lovely extra touch, why not purchase a greetings card to go with the gift? If chosen, you’ll receive a bespoke, A5 card, printed with your personal message and folded and sent in an envelope with your order.

GiftsOnline4U is an award-winning, family-run company that has specialised in personalised gifts since 2007. Family is at the heart of everything they do, and they know how important it is to create lasting memories with loved ones. That’s why their mission is to create gifts that will make people’s friends and family smile.

No matter the occasion, there’s a huge range of more than 3,500 bespoke gifts – for her, him, babies and children, friends, family, acquaintances and colleagues – to choose from. And whether it’s a photo or something that can be engraved, each gift can be personalised with a message. Specialist categories include personalised watches, which are handmade at the GiftsOnline4U workshops, and personalised champagne and wine. Every gift is made in-house and a lot of love goes into everything created.

