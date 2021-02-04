Get £5 off an anti-theft backpack, plus free delivery!

Whether you’re travelling to an exotic destination or just doing your usual commute, keeping your belongings secure will always be a top priority. The good news is, that task couldn’t be easier with this Rex Brown anti-theft backpack. Not only does it feature a concealed anti-theft zip opening, but it also has a USB charging port, so you can simply plug in your portable power bank inside the bag and charge your technology while you’re on the go. Better yet, with this exclusive deal, you can get this clever bag for just £19.99 (RRP £24.99), plus free delivery!

Advertisement

Get £5 off now

Note:

❚ Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

Stylish and functional, the Rex Brown anti-theft backpack is available in grey, black, blue or red, and features:

A concealed zip

USB charging port

Reflective bands

Good breathability and 2cm elasticity on the back

A shoulder strap with a S-shaped ergonomic design

Six inside pockets

Internal material: polyester

Get £5 off now

Advertisement

You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com