  3. Get £5 off an anti-theft backpack, plus free delivery!

Discover the smart way to safely transport your possessions with this exclusive deal

Anti-Theft Backpack Small

Whether you’re travelling to an exotic destination or just doing your usual commute, keeping your belongings secure will always be a top priority. The good news is, that task couldn’t be easier with this Rex Brown anti-theft backpack. Not only does it feature a concealed anti-theft zip opening, but it also has a USB charging port, so you can simply plug in your portable power bank inside the bag and charge your technology while you’re on the go. Better yet, with this exclusive deal, you can get this clever bag for just £19.99 (RRP £24.99), plus free delivery!

Get £5 off now

Note:

Stylish and functional, the Rex Brown anti-theft backpack is available in grey, black, blue or red, and features:

  • A concealed zip
  • USB charging port
  • Reflective bands
  • Good breathability and 2cm elasticity on the back
  • A shoulder strap with a S-shaped ergonomic design
  • Six inside pockets
  • Internal material: polyester

If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com

