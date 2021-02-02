Accessibility Links

Get 40% off a diagnostic bathroom scale

With this clever gadget you can discover your weight and more – all at a glance!

Beurer BF 180 Diagnostic Bathroom Scale

Want to keep an eye on your weight, as well as other key body stats? Say hello to the Beurer BF 180 diagnostic bathroom scale. Not only will it allow you to measure your body weight, but it can also give you readings of your body fat, body water, muscle percentage and bone mass, plus a calculation of your Body Mass Index (BMI) and Body Metabolic Rate (BMR). And, thanks to this exclusive deal, you can get all that for the offer price of just £23.74, including delivery, rather than the usual £39.99.

Note:

Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

The stylish Beurer BF 180 diagnostic scale is the perfect accessory for your bathroom. It features:

  • Large LCD display with blue illumination
  • Weight, body fat, body water, muscle percentage, bone mass and BMR calorie display with BMI calculation
  • Electrodes made of brushed stainless steel
  • Five activity levels
  • User memory spaces: 10
  • Switch-on technology: Quick Start
  • Automatic switch-off, overload indicator
  • Weight capacity: 180kg
  • Digit size: 34mm

If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com

