Get £30 off this fantastic outdoor smart camera

Your home is your happy place, so it’s only natural to want to protect it – that’s where the Aquarius Outdoor Smart Camera can help. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this clever device can record and monitor your surroundings with real-time video in 1080P high definition. Its infrared night vision also gives you clear colour image quality during the night, so you can stay alert no matter the time of day. As well as added security, the camera is also great for capturing those special memories you may not have had a chance to! With this exclusive deal, you can get this must-have gadget for just £69.99, instead of the usual £99.99, plus free delivery!

Advertisement

Get £30 off now

Note:

❚ Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

Along with being IP66 rated and totally resistant to rainfall and adverse weather conditions, the Aquarius Outdoor Smart Camera also offers the following perks…

Quick and easy installation

2 x AA Rechargeable lithium batteries

A wall mounting kit so you can hang your camera with ease

Horizontal and vertical angles

Infrared night vision in 1080P high definition

24/7 HD live monitoring – you can simply set the video recording time

Fast and secure data transmission that uses the highest encryption level

Save recordings to both Cloud storage and micro USB card (not included)

Video replay allows you to watch recordings unlimited times

View real-time and stored data from your phone using the Cleverdog App (available from Google Play and the Apple Store)

Get £30 off now

Advertisement

You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com