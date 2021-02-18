Get £25 off this stylish Aquarius smart watch

Life is all about finding the right balance, but often that’s easier said than done – especially when it comes to our health. The good news is, the Aquarius AQ137 Round Screen Smart Watch makes keeping tabs on your wellbeing – and your day-to-day tasks – seriously simple. Not only does it track your steps, distance and calories burned, but it also monitors your heart rate and assesses just how well you’re sleeping. It will even send message alerts from WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Instagram and more, so you’ll never have to miss a message or a call again. And, with this exclusive deal, you can get this quality gadget for just £24.99, instead of the usual £49.99 – and you won’t even have to pay a penny for delivery!

Advertisement

Get £25 off now

Note:

❚ Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

Available in a stylish choice of black or silver, the Aquarius AQ137 Round Screen Smart Watch also features:

– A large 1.3in colour screen

– A 24-hour heart rate monitor

– Health monitoring, including blood pressure and blood oxygen measurement

– All day activity tracking, including step, distance and calorie tracking

– Access to Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp alerts and more

– Regular ‘move’ reminders

– A music controller

Advertisement

Get £25 off now



You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com