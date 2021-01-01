Get £20 off this stylish range of furniture

Launched in 2015 by Monty and Dan at the age of just 17, Furniturebox was one of the first online companies offering next day delivery for furniture, when most similar companies often make you wait weeks – just one of the many things its customers rave about. At Furniturebox you’ll find gorgeous modern dining sets, dining chairs, sofas, coffee tables, beds, mattresses, mirrors, rugs and much more. And, with this exclusive deal, when you spend more than £100, you can get £20 off by using the code DAILYDEAL20 at checkout.

Furniturebox is a fast-growing online furniture retailer dedicated to beautiful, quality and affordable products backed up with exceptional customer service and fast delivery. The proof? Thousands of reviews on Trustpilot rate Furniturebox 4.9 out of 5 – testament to its focus on delivering a top-notch customer experience.

When you order with Furniturebox, you can enjoy:

Beautiful, modern furniture featured in celebrity homes

High-quality and affordable products for every budget

Most items available for next working day delivery (UK only, some exclusions apply)

A one-year guarantee for peace of mind with your new furniture

