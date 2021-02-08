Get 10% off your first Pasta Evangelists delivery

With Pasta Evangelists, you can enjoy restaurant-quality pasta in the comfort of your own home. From fresh pre-portioned pasta to authentic sauces and garnishes sourced from Italy, you’ll have everything you need to create an inspired meal. Better yet, thanks to this exclusive deal, if you are one of the first 100 people to shop with Pasta Evangelists using the code SPRITZUP, you’ll get 10% off your first delivery, plus receive a free Aperol Spritz kit!

Advertisement

Get 10% off now

Note:

❚ Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

Established in London in 2016 by Anglo-Italian entrepreneur Alessandro Savelli, Pasta Evangelists will deliver Italian recipe kits straight to your doorstep (contact-free), so you can look forward to enjoying a delicious meal at home. Each dish uses the freshest artisanal pasta, sauces and garnishes, all handmade using natural ingredients, and will be ready to eat in no time – all the meals take five minutes or less to prep! What’s more, you’ll be spoiled for choice, as you can take your pick from a weekly rotating menu featuring 15 dishes, including traditional and little-known recipes from across Italy’s 20 regions.

Advertisement

Sound appetizing? Order now to bag your 10% off, along with the Aperol Spritz kit, which includes Aperol, prosecco and Fever Tree tonic water. This offer is only available to the first 100 new customers, aged 18 or over, using the code SPRITZUP, so be quick!

You can find all our current shopping deals here . If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com