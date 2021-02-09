Get a fitness tracker for just £14.99

Whether you’re a runner or a gym enthusiast, the Aquarius A113 HR fitness tracker is made for you, as it synchronises with both Android and iOS devices to measure everything from the number of steps you’ve taken to your heart rate, and even how long and how well you’ve slept! And, thanks to this exclusive deal, you can get all that for the offer price of just £14.99.

The sleek Aquarius A113 HR fitness tracker is available in a selection of stylish colours and can connect to GPS. It features:

Multi-Sport Tracking so you can track specific exercises, including running and cycling.

Sports Modes allowing you to monitor your performance for training. Modes include running, walking, cycling and skipping.

24 Hour Dynamic Heart Rate Monitor (wrist-based heart tracking).

All Day Activity, so you can track your steps, distance and calories burned.

Auto Sleep Tracking, which automatically tracks how long and how well you sleep, including how much deep sleep and light sleep you get.

An alarm clock, remote camera control, a sedentary alert, an in-coming call alert, an anti-lost remind and Find Phone

The A113 HR can synchronise with the following devices: iPhone 5, 6/6 Plus, 7/7 Plus, 8/8 Plus and X series, iOS 8 or above, and Android systems 5.1 or above, and Bluetooth 4.0+ Smartphones.

